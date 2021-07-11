Marshall police investigating fatal wreck on Victory Drive

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 51000 block of Victory Drive Sunday.

Motorists traveling through that area should exercise caution and use alternate routes. Both the east and westbound traffic lanes closed at this time, according to a post on the Marshall Police Department Facebook page.

The Facebook post did not indicate how many people were killed in the wreck. It also didn’t mention injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

