Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Marshall police investigating fatal wreck on Victory Drive

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 51000 block of Victory Drive Sunday.

Motorists traveling through that area should exercise caution and use alternate routes. Both the east and westbound traffic lanes closed at this time, according to a post on the Marshall Police Department Facebook page.

The Facebook post did not indicate how many people were killed in the wreck. It also didn’t mention injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody
Breanna Dinkins and Deon-Shanique Thompson
‘Pepper Spray Bandits’ wanted by police after allegedly stealing merchandise, assaulting employee
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, the victim was in an...
Man grazed by gunfire while trying to keep person from entering apartment
Leaders, community members remember Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins
Corrections deputy, inmates arrested in drug investigation

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Caddo Parish high school student killed in wreck in West Carroll Parish
14-year-old Caddo Parish student killed in wreck in West Carroll Parish
Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash
One person was killed on South Street in Nacogdoches, Texas on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after...
1 dead after being hit by car in Nacogdoches