Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man died in a riding lawn mower accident that occurred in Liberty City, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregg County deputies were alerted about the accident at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A GCSO spokesperson said a man was operating a riding lawn mower when it rolled over on top of him, killing him.

The men’s identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of his next of kin.

