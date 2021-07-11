Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

LSU locks in another commitment from “The Boot” with Fitzgerald West on board

LSU is ranked No. 4 by 247 Sports and Rivals in 2022 recruiting rankings.
LSU is ranked No. 4 by 247 Sports and Rivals in 2022 recruiting rankings.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ed Orgeron continues to keep Louisiana’s top talent in-state with his latest commitment. Lafayette Christian Academy’s Fitzgerald West committed to LSU this weekend.

West plays on both sides of the ball for the Knights, but will play on the offensive line for the Tigers.

LSU is ranked No. 4 by 247 Sports and Rivals in 2022 recruiting rankings.

West commitment moves LSU’s class to 14 commits.

Below is a full list of LSU’s 2022 class:

QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.

OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.

S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.

TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.

DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.

WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

OL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.

OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.

CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.

WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.

WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.

K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody
WANTED: Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Tandraniqua S....
1 killed, another wounded in shooting in road outside Texarkana, Ark., bar
Breanna Dinkins and Deon-Shanique Thompson
‘Pepper Spray Bandits’ wanted by police after allegedly stealing merchandise, assaulting employee
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Fire reported at a Shreveport hotel
According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, the victim was in an...
Man grazed by gunfire while trying to keep person from entering apartment