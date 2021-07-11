Yokem Connection
IMAGES: ‘Neglect will no longer be tolerated,’ Kenner Mayor says regarding Esplanade Mall

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KENNER (WVUE) -Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn on Sunday provided an update to the status of the grounds at Esplanade Mall.

Zahn says the City of Kenner hired H&O Grounds to cut the grass around the mall property.

They completed a thorough cleanup on Saturday.

“The owners of the mall, Kohan Retail Investment Group, lost the property in a Sheriff’s sale a year ago because they did not pay their taxes,” Zahn said Sunday.

“Kohan continues to operate The Esplanade. The company has two more years, under the law, to pay those taxes or the property belongs to the Parish. Their continued neglect will no longer be tolerated. While the ownership situation makes enforcing the city’s codes more difficult, we have cleared many hurdles and will continue to have the mall property routinely cut by H&O. We will lien the property and seek to recoup all public funds spent to maintain the mall property and keep Kenner residents and all other visitors to The Esplanade safe.”

“Their continued neglect in maintaining their property is completely unacceptable,” Mayor Zahn said. “Beyond the unsightly appearance, the high grass and trash attract insects and rodents and create a potentially dangerous situation.”

Zahn said the city will place a lien against the mall for all work performed by H&O.

