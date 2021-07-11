Yokem Connection
Fire reported at a Shreveport hotel

There’s no immediate word on the extent of the fire nor on the amount of damage
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A fire has been reported at a Shreveport hotel.

The call to the Courtyard by Marriott in the 6000 block of Financial Plaza came in at 6:09 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s immediately south of Interstate 20 and just west of Shreveport Regional Airport.

Fire has been found in a wall on the first floor of a building there, authorities report.

There’s no immediate word on the extent of the fire nor on the amount of damage.

At least 17 Shreveport Fire Department and two Shreveport Police Department units responded to the call, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

