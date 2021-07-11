Yokem Connection
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has been found in Tennessee, according to her family. That's where authorities found Yasmine Uyar’s son, Sebastian Rios, alive on Saturday, according to the Rahway Police Department.(Rahway Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has been found dead in Tennessee, according to her family, WXIX reported.

Authorities found Yasmine Uyar’s son, Sebastian Rios, alive in Monterey, Tenn., on Saturday, according to the Rahway Police Department, and the boy’s father, Tyler Rios, was arrested, police said in a Facebook post.

Uyar’s mother wrote on early Sunday Facebook she planned to go to Tennessee to be reunited with her grandson.

“My family would like to share that at 8:15 last night we were notified that Yasemin’s remains had been located in TN,” she posted. “While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn’t just a [domestic violence] victim. She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt and cousin. Her life will be celebrated as her greatest gift to this world, Sebastian will still need ALL of our love and support.”

The Rahway Police Department referred requests for information Sunday to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, where a spokesman said he had nothing to immediately provide.

The Amber Alert went out in New Jersey Friday and other areas.

Police in New Jersey said Tyler Rios abducted his son and the boy’s mother.

