1 killed, another wounded in shooting in road outside Texarkana, Ark., bar

Police say they have multiple persons of interest and a warrant to arrest one woman in particular
(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man is dead and another person is wounded as a result of a confrontation in Texarkana, Ark.

And police say they have developed multiple persons of interest and are looking for one woman in particular.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 10 in the 300 block of East 49th Street, authorities report.

The responding officers reported that:

  • they found two gunshot victims,
  • Aaron Brown, 33, appeared to be in serious condition, and,
  • they performed CPR on him while waiting for the ambulance.

Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate there was a physical confrontation in the road between a motorist and Brown, who was headed into Whiskey River Bar with the other gunshot victim, whose name has not yet been released, and two other friends.

Brown was shot multiple times during the altercation and later was pronounced dead at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

“The vehicle and its occupants left the scene but have since been located and the occupants at the time of the incident were interviewed,” says a statement from police.

They also say they have a warrant to arrest 38-year-old Tandraniqua S. Burris on one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Burris to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154.

