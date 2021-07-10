Shreveport boys basketball team raising money for nationals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport boys basketball team is raising money to go to the National Travel Basketball Association’s 2021 National Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The team is called Gametime and is made up of eight 10-year-old kids. This is the first time the group has planned to go to nationals in their five year history.

On Saturday, July 10, they hosted a barbeque fundraiser off of Jewella Avenue.

The team is looking to raise $10,000 for this trip next week. To donate, you can Cash App the group at $GametimeTF.

