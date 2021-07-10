Man grazed by gunfire while trying to keep person from entering apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following an incident that could have left him seriously injured.

Officers got the call just before 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, to the 1900 block of Patzman Street.

According to the major incident report filed by Shreveport police, the victim was in an apartment when someone wanted to get in. The victim would not let the gunman in — and the gunman threatened to start shooting.

Shots were then fired, grazing the victim under the right eye. He is expected to be okay.

Police do not have a description of the gunman. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

