Leaders, community members remember Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins

DOYLINE, La. (KSLA) - The flag is flying at half-staff in Doyline, where many people say they are shocked by the fatal officer shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 9.

Louisiana State Police say Officer William Collins and two deputies responded to a call on Green Tree Street, where a suspect opened fire and shot Collins.

Collins worked as a full-time deputy at the Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center and as a part-time Doyline Officer. This incident happened just minutes away from his home.

Local agencies and government leaders turned to Facebook to offer their condolences to the fallen deputy’s friends and family.

“Today I join my fellow citizens in mourning the tragic death of Webtser Parish Deputy and part-time Doyline Police Officer Billy Collins. Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day, and last night Officer Collins paid the ultimate price. I thank his family for his faithful service to the community and pray for God’s blessing on them during this difficult time.”

“Our hearts are broken this morning. We have lost a Brother and Northwest Louisiana once again suffers the tragedy of a murdered Police Officer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Billy Collins. We are praying for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Doyline Police Department as they suffer through this tragedy. We know all too well what you are feeling. Know that the SPOA stands ready to help you in any way possible. The days to come will bring doubt and disbelief. Stay the course you good and faithful servants. You are loved and respected by your Brothers and Sisters in Shreveport. We ask that all who want and desire a lawful society to surround these organizations with your prayer and love at this time. Billy Collins went to help his fellow man. He is and will always be a hero of Louisiana.”

Local store owner Adel Hozam says he was surprised to hear what happened to Collins.

“It was a tragedy for the whole town. He was a really nice cop, everyone over here loved him. I don’t think we’ll ever find a cop as great as he was,” said Hozam.

Sheriff Jason Parker tells KSLA funeral arrangements are expected to be announced on Monday, July 12.

