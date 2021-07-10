Hot and steamy plus more rain and potentially strong to severe storms this weekend

(KSLA)- Happy Saturday everyone! It’s going to be a toasty day with the chance of afternoon showers and storms with another round overnight tonight and into Sunday. Keep the rain gear and radar nearby for this weekend!

Saturday will be a hot day! Enjoy the morning because this afternoon highs are in the mid 40s but it’ll feel like the triple digits. Some areas could reach 105! Stay hydrated, but speaking of hydration mother nature may help the ground out with around a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon and early evening. Overnight tonight our attention turns north as a line of showers and storms moves into the ArkLaTex. Mainly I-20 and north are under and Slight and Marginal risk for severe weather with damaging winds the main threat..

Sunday, there is a marginal risk for severe weather for about all of the ArkLaTex. This is from a cold front that will be getting close, but not quite pass through the viewing area. So, it will bring a lot of rain with heavy downpours and potentially strong to severe storms. As far as the severe threat goes, look for gusty winds and maybe some small hail. Most of the rain will be in the early morning hours. However, more rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. Keep the rain gear handy for your Sunday.

Through the first half of next week, I do expect a little more rain activity. On Monday morning, we may see a resurgence of showers and storms for the early morning hours as you head to work but rain chances slightly drop off to 30% Tuesday. There might be a little relief to the heat, but it will still be considered hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, rather than the mid 90s. Every little bit helps!

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little drier. The rain chances are not down to zero, but most of you will stay dry. Just don’t be surprised if a quick shower moves over your location. With less rain around, temperatures will be hotter, and will get back up to the lower to mid 90s! This is expected as we enter the middle of July.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware on Sunday!

