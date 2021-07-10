Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody
Volunteers from the community organized on Friday, July 9, 2021 to search for missing...
‘We love you,‘ Community organizing search for missing 17-year-old Shreveport girl
Breanna Dinkins and Deon-Shanique Thompson
‘Pepper Spray Bandits’ wanted by police after allegedly stealing merchandise, assaulting employee
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Caddo Parish School Board employee arrested for selling fake diplomas, transcripts

Latest News

Leaders, community members remember Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins
Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody