Corrections deputy, inmates arrested in drug investigation

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office ended in the arrest and termination of a corrections deputy.

Ashton Brown, 23, of Shreveport, was arrested on July 9 and charged with distribution of schedule I, entering contraband into a penal facility, and malfeasance in office.

Brown was immediately fired from his job which he had held since 2020.

The investigation also led to two inmates at the Caddo Correctional Center getting arrested.

Roderick Dewayne Broadway, 38, was charged with possession of schedule I (THC) and Kelvin Terrell Lewis, 34, was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I (synthetic cannabinoid).

The investigation is ongoing.

