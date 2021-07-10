Bossier City marshal’s need for blood leads to dozens of donations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Marshal’s need for blood donations has dozens of people ready to roll up their sleeves.

On July 1, Marshal Roy Proctor suffered a heart attack. He later had to have surgery to repair one of his heart’s arteries.

The surgery led to Proctor needing blood, but blood donations are especially low right now. His friend and fellow Marshal Robert Gilbert, sent a message out to all Bossier parish employees. A massive email ended up going out to law enforcement agencies throughout the state, leading to 29 units of blood being donated.

“What we did today was short of a miracle,” Robert says. “The need for blood, platelet and plasma donations is so high right now that we need everybody to give.”

Proctor is now recovering and a GoFundMe has been created to help with expenses.

To donate or learn more about his recovery please, click here.

