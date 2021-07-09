Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in the death of Samuel Olson.

Samuel’s cause of death was ruled a homicide, but prosecutors had waited to charge Balboa with capital murder following an investigation into how he was killed.

Court documents allege Balboa hit the boy “with a blunt object,” but did not provide additional details.

Robert Scott, Balboa’s attorney did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of...
1 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Shreveport
Brian Michael Clark, DOB: 10/13/1995
Haughton man arrested on murder charge after reportedly getting mad and shooting woman
Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking
Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash

Latest News

Firefighters carry the body of a victim at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside...
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of Samuel Olson, her boyfriend's 5-year-old...
Girlfriend charged with murdering Texas man's 5-year-old son
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
Community organizes search for missing teen, Shamia Little
Community organizes search for missing teen, Shamia Little