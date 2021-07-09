Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into building after driver jumps out during police chase

Police say the driver jumped from the vehicle while it was running. The unmanned vehicle then...
Police say the driver jumped from the vehicle while it was running. The unmanned vehicle then crashed into the building.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dramatic scene unfolded directly across from the WAFB studio in downtown Baton Rouge after a driver reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle during a police chase, causing a major crash.

An officer at the scene says the chase began as a routine traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop and eventually bailed from the vehicle.

The vehicle then continued moving and crashed into the Rabenhorst Funeral Home located directly across from WAFB.

The crash happened directly across from the WAFB studio on Government Street in downtown Baton...
The crash happened directly across from the WAFB studio on Government Street in downtown Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

Along with damage to the building, the vehicle also hit a power pole, causing a temporary disruption to power service. Entergy crews are working to restore power.

We’re told the driver was apprehended, but the individual’s name was not provided.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of...
1 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Shreveport
Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking
Brian Michael Clark, DOB: 10/13/1995
Haughton man arrested on murder charge after reportedly getting mad and shooting woman

Latest News

A police officer walks through a hole in a wall that ripped open when a car thief crashed at...
The Good Stuff: Jesus took the wheel
Marvette Little, with Mooretown Neighborhood Association President Lester Smith by her side,...
Missing teen’s mother pleads for whoever is holding her to just let her go
RAW INTERVIEW: Marvette Little, Shamia Little's mother, and Lester Smith, of Mooretown...
RAW INTERVIEW: Marvette Little, Shamia Little's mother, and Lester Smith, of Mooretown Neighborhood Association
Shamia Little's mother pleads for help bringing her missing daughter home
Shamia Little's mother pleads for help bringing her missing daughter home