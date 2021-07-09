Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Travel to and from Shreveport Regional Airport bouncing back after COVID-19 restrictions

Shreveport Regional Airport
Shreveport Regional Airport(KSLA)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pandemic hit the airline industry hard; aircrafts remained grounded for months and air travel stalled.

But the industry is slowly making a comeback. At the Shreveport Regional Airport, they have 21 flights going out per day. That’s good news, because that’s the number of flights the airport saw pre-pandemic. This comes as people are choosing to fly during the summer months for vacation.

“Thankfully, the flights are coming back, people are coming back. We just launched non-stop service to Los Angeles, which is a very exciting thing for the airport. That is the first time we have had west coast service from the airport in its 69-year history. Fares on Allegiant, which flies to four destinations from Shreveport. Los Angeles start at $65 one way; Orlando is $60 one way; Destin, Florida, which is a very popular destination, those fares start at $44 one way, so it is hard not to be able to find a great deal out of Shreveport this summer for sure,” said Mark Crawford, marketing and public relations for the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The federal mask mandate is still in place, which means you must wear a face mask in the terminal and on the aircraft. The federal mask mandate is expected to expire in September.

