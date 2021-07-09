Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Travel expert gives tips on what to pack to make your next trip a success

By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are like most people, you likely forget stuff when you pack for vacation.

To help you pack smarter for your next road trip, Robert Seay from Change of Seaynery in Bossier City has some tips. He encourages people to make a checklist before they leave.

He’s also got suggestions about what to bring to keep the kids entertained.

Watch his full live interview below.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of...
1 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Shreveport
Brian Michael Clark, DOB: 10/13/1995
Haughton man arrested on murder charge after reportedly getting mad and shooting woman
Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking
Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash

Latest News

News 12 Up to the Minute Summer Sizzle at 6 a.m. - Friday, July 9, 2021
News 12 Up to the Minute Summer Sizzle at 6 a.m. - Friday, July 9, 2021
Traveling at least once a year could have benefits to your overall health
Traveling at least once a year could benefit your overall health
Air travel at Shreveport Regional Airport bouncing back after pandemic
Air travel at Shreveport Regional Airport bouncing back after pandemic
Travel expert offers tips for what to pack for vacation
Travel expert offers tips for what to pack for vacation
4 travel destinations within 200 miles of Shreveport
4 places to visit within 200 miles of Shreveport