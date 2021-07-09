Travel expert gives tips on what to pack to make your next trip a success

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are like most people, you likely forget stuff when you pack for vacation.

To help you pack smarter for your next road trip, Robert Seay from Change of Seaynery in Bossier City has some tips. He encourages people to make a checklist before they leave.

He’s also got suggestions about what to bring to keep the kids entertained.

Watch his full live interview below.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.