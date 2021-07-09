SUMMER SIZZLE: Covenant Olatunde from Longview, Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Covenant Olatunde is the lead singer for the band “Covie,” which is based out of Longview in east Texas.

The band just released its self-titled debut album, touring Beaumont, Austin, and Fort Worth in July. There will be an official release of the album Saturday, July 10 at the old Western Union building in downtown Longview, located at 213 N Fredonia Street.

SUMMER SIZZLE: We’re live with Covie this morning with some BEAUTIFUL live music!! 🎶🎶 Summer Sizzle stories here>>> https://bit.ly/2UAJexo Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, July 9, 2021

The release will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his music and find out how to get information on the band here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.