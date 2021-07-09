Yokem Connection
SUMMER SIZZLE: Covenant Olatunde from Longview, Texas

By Adria Goins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Covenant Olatunde is the lead singer for the band “Covie,” which is based out of Longview in east Texas.

The band just released its self-titled debut album, touring Beaumont, Austin, and Fort Worth in July. There will be an official release of the album Saturday, July 10 at the old Western Union building in downtown Longview, located at 213 N Fredonia Street.

The release will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his music and find out how to get information on the band here.

