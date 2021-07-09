Strong to severe storms expected Sunday

(KSLA) - Sunday is now under a marginal risk for severe weather as a cold front nudges up against the ArkLaTex. We should see gusty winds and maybe some hail along with heavy downpours.

Through the evening, we may have a couple lingering showers. Not everyone will see rain though. I expect them all to come to an end shortly after sunset. Therefore it will be mostly dry with temperatures hanging in the 80s. If you have any Friday night plans, you should be good to go!

Overnight, we will remain nice and dry with no rain. There will be plenty of passing clouds which will help keep temperatures a little warmer. However, I do expect some breaks in those clouds, so you can see the stars tonight! Those temperatures will be cooling down to only the lower to mid 70s.

Saturday will be a nice day. This is honestly the better day to do any outdoor plans. There is a 20% chance for a couple quick showers, but it will otherwise stay dry. It will be hot though. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, plus a lot of humidity. So, the feels-like temperature will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s! Stay hydrated as you spend time outside on Saturday.

Sunday, there is a marginal risk for severe weather for about all of the ArkLaTex. This is from a cold front that will be getting close, but not quite pass through the viewing area. So, it will bring a lot of rain with heavy downpours. As far as the severe threat goes, looks for gusty winds and maybe some small hail. Most of the rain will be in the early morning hours. However, more rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. Keep the rain gear handy for your Sunday.

Through the first half of next week, I do expect a little more rain activity. It will not be too much. Chances for a few showers are up to 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday. It’s even possible that we see less rain Tuesday, and the rain chances will go down! There might be a little relief to the heat, but it will still be considered hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, rather than the mid 90s. Every little bit helps!

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little drier. The rain chances are not down to zero, but most of you will stay dry. Just don’t be surprised if a quick shower moves over your location. With less rain around, temperatures will be hotter, and will get back up to the lower to mid 90s! This is expected as we enter the middle of July.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware on Sunday!

