State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

Source: Lafayette Police Department Facebook
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving an officer with the Lafayette Police Department.

An officer with the Lafayette Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex on E. Martial Avenue at 1 a.m. Friday in reference to a suicidal subject, said Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police. A male subject holding a handgun approached the officer. During the interaction, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, Gossen said. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for this case.

