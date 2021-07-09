Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Shreveport council to decide if casinos are exempt from smoking ban

By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, July 13, the Shreveport City Council will vote on whether or not to exempt casinos from the city-wide smoking ban.

Last year, the council voted to ban smoking in all workplaces and bars. Across the river, Bossier City currently does not have a smoking ban.

This is a decision that could change future business growth in the area.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear what the community thinks about the possible change and it’s impact on public health.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash
Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of...
1 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Shreveport
Shooting on Virginia Avenue
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting on Virginia Avenue

Latest News

The 43rd annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament returns in 2021 after being canceled in 2020...
‘The granddaddy of them all’: 43rd annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament begins Friday
Parts of ArkLaTex included in dangerous COVID-19 clusters
Law enforcement leaders voice opposition to movement to override governor's veto to concealed...
Law enforcement leaders voice opposition to movement to override governor's veto of concealed carry bill
Shamia Little's family desperate for answers; witness says she was abducted at gunpoint
Shamia Little's family desperate for answers; witness says she was abducted at gunpoint