‘Pepper Spray Bandits’ wanted by police after allegedly stealing merchandise, assaulting employee

Breanna Dinkins and Deon-Shanique Thompson
Breanna Dinkins and Deon-Shanique Thompson(SPD)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two women are being called the “Walmart Pepper Spray Bandits.” They are accused of not only stealing items, but also assaulting anyone who tries to stop them.

The women are currently accused of pepper spraying an employee at the Walmart on Bert Kouns on Wednesday, July 7.

According to the incident report, the two women had a cart with TV’s in it and were attempting to exit the store. When an employee tried to stop them, they rammed him with a shopping cart, sprayed him with pepper spray and took off.

Police say the women have hit multiple Walmart’s using the same motive. In Caddo and Bossier Parishes, police say they have both been arrested before.

Their names are Breanna Dinkins and Deon-Shanique Thompson. Both have warrants out for their arrest and are charged with armed robbery.

