ONE TANK TRIPS: 4 summer destinations within 200 miles of Shreveport

South Toledo Bend State Park
South Toledo Bend State Park(lastateparks.com)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to go somewhere to get away this summer, but don’t want to go too far, here are a few ideas.

All of these destinations are less than 200 miles away from our the KSLA station in Shreveport. We’re made a list of these trips that will make for quick and fun getaways for the entire family.

  1. In Idabel, Oklahoma, the Museum of the Red River is free and has many temporary and permanent exhibits
  2. In Palestine, Texas, take a ride on the Texas State Railroad
  3. In Arkansas, take some time to dig for diamonds in Murfreesboro at the Crater of Diamonds State Park
  4. And in Anacoco, Louisiana, you can try glamping at South Toledo Bend State Park

