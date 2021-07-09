ONE TANK TRIPS: 4 summer destinations within 200 miles of Shreveport
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to go somewhere to get away this summer, but don’t want to go too far, here are a few ideas.
All of these destinations are less than 200 miles away from our the KSLA station in Shreveport. We’re made a list of these trips that will make for quick and fun getaways for the entire family.
- In Idabel, Oklahoma, the Museum of the Red River is free and has many temporary and permanent exhibits
- In Palestine, Texas, take a ride on the Texas State Railroad
- In Arkansas, take some time to dig for diamonds in Murfreesboro at the Crater of Diamonds State Park
- And in Anacoco, Louisiana, you can try glamping at South Toledo Bend State Park
