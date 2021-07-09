Missing teen’s mother pleads for whoever is holding her to just let her go

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport family is desperate for answers.

Shamia Little has been missing for two days.

The 17-year-old disappeared from Douglas “Doug” Williams Park, which is minutes from her home in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

“I have a feeling that she is being held against her will and wants to get away but whoever is holding her won’t letter her go,” Shamia’s mother, Marvette Little, told KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis.

The mother also said she thinks someone lured her daughter to the park and away from her safe space. Marvette Little said she says that because Shamia is not an outdoor person, she prefers to stay inside.

A teenager who says he was with Shamia at the time told authorities that the two of them were held at gunpoint and led to a nearby wooded area and that he ran for help after Little was abducted.

Shreveport police are exhausting every lead.

Little’s family is getting more distraught knowing she has not come home.

Earlier, Davis saw them searching the woods for anything they could find.

But they are not losing hope.

“It’s kind of hard to sleep at night knowing that someone that you used to talk to is not here no more,” said Kaylin Williams, one of Little’s classmates who heard about what happened and came out to help search.

“I feel bad for the family, his and hers, because of the emotional trauma they are going through ... .”

He and Little’s family searched the woods for her Thursday morning.

But with no new information surfacing, they are even more worried.

“You don’t know when you’re going to see them again. You got to think about your last conservation with them; and it’s like you really don’t know if you’re ever going to speak to them again.”

Mooretown Neighborhood Association President Lester Smith said he can’t imagine what the mother is feeling right now.

“I don’t know where my head would be right now had it been my daughter. And the reason I am here for this family is because I have daughters and I would want all the help I could get.”

Smith said we as a community should rally around this family.

“I pray for our city as whole because these occurrences are happening too often. If it’s not gun violence, it’s things of this nature.”

Little’s mother also told Davis that she is pleading for anyone to say something if they know something.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.