Man fleeing from police arrested after allegedly tossing drugs out the window

Edward King Jr., DOB: 11/14/1978
Edward King Jr., DOB: 11/14/1978
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A driver is now behind bars after reportedly leading police on a chase and throwing drugs from the window of the car.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Edward King Jr., 42, of Plain Dealing was seen driving 65 mph in a 55 mph zone as he was headed west on Highway 2 around 10 p.m. on July 1. A deputy tried to pull him over, and King reportedly slowed down to 30 mph, but did not stop. When the deputy pointed his spotlight at the car, he reportedly saw King throwing things out of the passenger side window.

King reportedly drove about another mile before stopping. King and a teenage passenger were then detained until another deputy arrived on scene. When asked why he was throwing things out of the window, police say King acted like he didn’t know what they were talking about. They say he was sweating a lot and was speaking quickly. King reportedly told deputies he was returning to his house in Shreveport in the Cooper Road area.

The above pictured drugs were found after Edward King Jr. reportedly threw them from his car...
The above pictured drugs were found after Edward King Jr. reportedly threw them from his car while fleeing from deputies.

Other deputies arrived on scene after finding some of the items King had reportedly thrown from the car. Those items included multiple bags containing nearly 50 ecstasy pills, 130 g of crystal meth, and 160 g of marijuana. King is charged as follows:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine and ecstasy)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Gross littering
  • Flight from an officer
  • Obstruction of justice/tampering with evidence
  • Illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile
  • Cruelty to juveniles
  • Speeding

King was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility; his bond was set at $97,500. The teenage passenger was picked up by family members.

