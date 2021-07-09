Hit and miss showers to end week; Elsa exits US

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After seeing mainly partly cloudy skies across the ArkLaTex Thursday we are tracking a few more potential showers to close out the work week. This will be due to trough of low pressure that is located across Texas. After some hit and miss wet weather today we are tracking a dry and hot Saturday followed by our next major weather maker in the form of a front Sunday. This front will likely bring some heavy rain, especially to central and northern portion of the region. As we move ahead to next week we are tracking a potentially wet Monday morning commute followed by each day looking sunnier and warmer in general. In the tropics, today will likely represent the last day we have to deal with Elsa as it continue to race up the Eastern Seaboard into Atlantic Canada.

We are tracking a cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex Sunday and into your Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may want to grab the umbrella just as precaution. The trough of low pressure to our south will likely swing at least some shower activity into the southern and central portions of the ArkLaTex as we go through the late morning and into the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain, but anticipate being perhaps a little more widespread compared to Thursday. High temperatures again today will be the warmest in the north and likely right around 90 in Shreveport.

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking two vastly different forecasts for each day. On Saturday we are expecting a generally dry and hot day across the region with maybe a localized shower in the afternoon. But the bigger story will be highs in the 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures that could be surging towards the 105 degree mark. On Sunday an approaching cold front will become the focus for the ArkLaTex as showers and storms will be likely starting in the late morning for I-30 and continuing through the rest of the day as the rain moves south. Some of the rain could be on the heavier side, but extreme southern portions of the viewing area are not guaranteed to see those showers and storms, but everyone will be cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a potentially soggy start to the week on Monday as the front will be stalling across the ArkLaTex. More locally heavy rain will be possible so be prepared for a bit of slog of a morning commute for some. Temperatures next week will also be the coolest on Monday with some not making it out of the mid-80s. Tuesday will bring more scattered showers, but they won’t be as widespread or persistent as what we could see Monday. Once we get to the middle of the week we should dry out and heat back up into the 90s for the all of the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready to dodge a few showers to close out your work week. Have a great Friday!

