Community organizing search for missing 17-year-old Shreveport girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the community are coming together to search for missing Shreveport teen, Shamia Little, 17.
Anyone who wants to help search for Little should show up at Atkins Park, located at 2709 Hassett Ave., on Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m. Volunteers will initially search the park, then head to the Queensborough area and work their way back to Greenwood Road. Volunteers should bring water, towels, and anything else to help them stay cool; volunteers are also asked to wear comfortable walking shoes.
Anyone who would like to donate water or snacks for the search team can drop them off at Atkins Park by 7:45 a.m., or send money via CashApp to $LoveShreveport.
MORE COVERAGE OF MISSING TEEN
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Shreveport police no longer are actively searching for a missing 17-year-old girl; however, the case remains under investigation.
Missing teen’s mother pleads for whoever is holding her to just let her go
A Shreveport family is desperate for answers.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.