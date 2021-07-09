Community organizing search for missing 17-year-old Shreveport girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the community are coming together to search for missing Shreveport teen, Shamia Little, 17.

Anyone who wants to help search for Little should show up at Atkins Park, located at 2709 Hassett Ave., on Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m. Volunteers will initially search the park, then head to the Queensborough area and work their way back to Greenwood Road. Volunteers should bring water, towels, and anything else to help them stay cool; volunteers are also asked to wear comfortable walking shoes.

Anyone who would like to donate water or snacks for the search team can drop them off at Atkins Park by 7:45 a.m., or send money via CashApp to $LoveShreveport.

