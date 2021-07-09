Yokem Connection
Caddo Parish School Board employee arrested for selling fake diplomas, transcripts

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport woman has been arrested following a forgery investigation.

In September 2019, the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force received a report from Caddo Parish Schools that individuals were purchasing forged diplomas and transcripts from an employee of the Caddo Parish School Board.

Detectives later identified Latoya Mosby, 39, as the CPSB employee involved.

The Office of Inspector General Department of Education assisted in the investigation and discovered people used the fraudulent documents to enroll in secondary schools and receive about $482,211 in financial aid.

Mosby was arrested at her home on July 7. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and was charged with forgery. She has since been released on bond.

This investigation is ongoing and officials say additional arrests are possible.

