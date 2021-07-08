Victim shot multiple times on Yarborough Street in Bossier City; man in critical condition
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to a serious shooting in Bossier City in an area off E Texas Street Thursday morning.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Yarborough Street. That’s in an area off E Texas Street.
Bossier City officials say a detective happened to be passing by and secured the scene as other officers arrived. A man with at least two or three gunshot wounds was found outside. He suffered injuries to his upper and lower body. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is currently no information available about a possible suspect.
A source says the victim was reportedly shot at least eight times.
There are no other details available right now. We will update this story when we know more. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.