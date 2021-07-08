Victim shot multiple times on Yarborough Street in Bossier City; man in critical condition

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to a serious shooting in Bossier City in an area off E Texas Street Thursday morning.

Victim reportedly shot multiple times on Yarborough Street in Bossier City>>> https://bit.ly/3ADku8t Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, July 8, 2021

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Yarborough Street. That’s in an area off E Texas Street.

Bossier City officials say a detective happened to be passing by and secured the scene as other officers arrived. A man with at least two or three gunshot wounds was found outside. He suffered injuries to his upper and lower body. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no information available about a possible suspect.

Police responded to this home in the 6100 block of Yarborough Street in Bossier City, La. after someone was reportedly shot multiple times. (KSLA)

A source says the victim was reportedly shot at least eight times.

There are no other details available right now. We will update this story when we know more. The investigation is ongoing.

