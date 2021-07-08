Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is recovering after she suffered injures from a violent carjacking.

On May 10, Cindy Vaughn was backing out of her driveway when a man jumped in the passenger seat of her car, pushed her out of the vehicle, and drove away.

“He pushed me out that’s when I got hurt, I had three plus fractures that the doctor had to go and fix,” Vaughn said.

She ended up having surgery on her arm, and even months later, has to attend physical therapy.

Having lived in her home for more than 50 years, Vaughn says she is not moving.

“I was lucky that this guy didn’t have a gun, but when somebody tries to take something you worked hard for, you fight back,” she said.

Vaughn’s neighbor Linda says violence and shootings plague their neighborhood. She says over the Fourth of July weekend her home and vehicle were hit with bullets.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.