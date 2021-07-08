Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking

(KSLA)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is recovering after she suffered injures from a violent carjacking.

On May 10, Cindy Vaughn was backing out of her driveway when a man jumped in the passenger seat of her car, pushed her out of the vehicle, and drove away.

“He pushed me out that’s when I got hurt, I had three plus fractures that the doctor had to go and fix,” Vaughn said.

She ended up having surgery on her arm, and even months later, has to attend physical therapy.

Having lived in her home for more than 50 years, Vaughn says she is not moving.

“I was lucky that this guy didn’t have a gun, but when somebody tries to take something you worked hard for, you fight back,” she said.

Vaughn’s neighbor Linda says violence and shootings plague their neighborhood. She says over the Fourth of July weekend her home and vehicle were hit with bullets.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17
MISSING: Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Shreveport teen last seen at park
Keshaun Garner's parents say they were planning the 20-year-old man's wedding and now they're...
Boating accident victim’s family trying to come to grips with his death
BCPD Chief Shane McWilliams
Bossier City police chief placed on administrative leave pending investigation; interim chief appointed
Children among 3 dead, 3 injured in NELA car crash
From left to right: Beverly Colgin, DOB: 8/23/1959, Jonathan Colgin, DOB: 12/27/1989, Randy...
Toddler recovering from burns after 4th of July apartment fire; 4 arrested

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Mansfield police dispatcher arrested for malfeasance in office
Shark Week 2021 splashes down at the Shreveport Aquarium starting July 12.
Shark Week swims into Shreveport on July 12
Gary Mann, 60.
Bossier man charged with 17 counts of child pornography; 2 others arrested for drug paraphernalia