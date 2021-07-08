Shreveport musician hosting concert to benefit food bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chuck Jones is hosting a Summer Music Benefit Concert on Friday, July 9, to collect donations for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Admission to the event is free, however, attendees are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items.

There will be raffles, giveaways, music from multiple bands, and snacks (while supplies last).

The event is being held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Red River Brewpub (1200 Marshall Street).

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.