Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Shreveport musician hosting concert to benefit food bank

(Source: KTRE Staff)
(Source: KTRE Staff)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chuck Jones is hosting a Summer Music Benefit Concert on Friday, July 9, to collect donations for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Admission to the event is free, however, attendees are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items.

There will be raffles, giveaways, music from multiple bands, and snacks (while supplies last).

The event is being held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Red River Brewpub (1200 Marshall Street).

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash
Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking
Shooting on Virginia Avenue
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting on Virginia Avenue
From left: Daquan Rondell Collins, Jacarrion "JJ" Dejuan Green, Jadeon Kemion Williams, Latarik...
City of Marshall violent crimes and narcotics task force nets four arrests, 7 still wanted

Latest News

Major motorcycle convention coming to Shreveport in 2022
Major motorcycle convention coming to Shreveport in 2022
The Gold Wings Road Riders Association is hosting a major convention in Shreveport, La. in 2022.
Gold Wing Road Riders Assoc.’s Wing Ding 43 convention coming to Shreveport in 2022
The Highland Open Studio Tour Sundays (HOSTS) will be from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday July 11.
Highland self-guided art tours to begin again after cancelation in 2020
43rd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament to have big economic impact on Shreveport area
43rd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament to bring big economic impact to Shreveport area