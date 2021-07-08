Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Parts of ArkLaTex included in dangerous COVID-19 clusters

By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new study from Georgetown University has identified 30 clustered areas of unvaccinated people in the United States that could become hot spots for potential COVID-19 variants.

Out of the 30 clusters, five of the largest groups are located in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

The cause of the at risk areas are due to low vaccination efforts.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight, where Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Dept. of Health will talk about rising COVID-19 rates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash
Shreveport woman recovering after violent carjacking
Shooting on Virginia Avenue
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting on Virginia Avenue
From left: Daquan Rondell Collins, Jacarrion "JJ" Dejuan Green, Jadeon Kemion Williams, Latarik...
City of Marshall violent crimes and narcotics task force nets four arrests, 7 still wanted

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
43rd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament to have big economic impact on Shreveport area
43rd Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament to bring big economic impact to Shreveport area
The 43rd annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament returns in 2021 after being canceled in 2020...
‘The granddaddy of them all’: 43rd annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament begins Friday
Christus St. Michael starts mobile COVID-19 vaccinations
Christus St. Michael starts mobile COVID-19 vaccinations