Parts of ArkLaTex included in dangerous COVID-19 clusters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new study from Georgetown University has identified 30 clustered areas of unvaccinated people in the United States that could become hot spots for potential COVID-19 variants.

Out of the 30 clusters, five of the largest groups are located in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

The cause of the at risk areas are due to low vaccination efforts.

