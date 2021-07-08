Mansfield police dispatcher arrested for malfeasance in office

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana State Police, a Mansfield Police Department dispatcher has been arrested for malfeasance in office.

Officials say the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Bossier Field Office (CID-BFO) received a complaint alleging that Destiny Allen, 23, was unlawfully accessing law enforcement sensitive information by utilizing the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (LLETS).

An investigation confirmed Allen performed inquiries through NCIC and LLETS for subjects not related to criminal justice reasons.

It was also revealed that Allen would release law enforcement information for personal financial gain.

Allen was booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail. This incident remains under investigation.

