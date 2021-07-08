Yokem Connection
Louisiana’s law enforcement officials to hold news conference in opposition of special session to override veto of concealed carry bill

By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s top law enforcement leaders are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 to speak in opposition to the proposal for state legislators to convene for a special session and override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of Senate Bill 118 (SB 118).

The bill, which Gov. Edwards vetoed on June 24, proposed to allow Louisiana residents 21 and older to carry a concealed carry weapon without a permit.

The governor issued the following statement after vetoing the bill:

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter. But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me. Our current system strikes the right balance of ensuring that people can bear arms while also keeping reasonable permitting and training processes in place. It is a matter of basic public safety and numerous law enforcement leaders across the state opposed the bill for this reason, especially as it relates to the enhanced risk posed to their officers. Simply put, it is not too much to ask that a person who wishes to carry a concealed weapon in public be required to attend basic marksmanship and safety training so they understand the regulations associated with such an action. That’s reasonable and responsible, and for these reasons, I have vetoed the permitless carry bill.”

Louisiana’s top law enforcement leaders support the governor’s veto of SB 118.

On Thursday, police chiefs and sheriffs say they will discuss how if the legislature overrides the governor’s veto, it will lead to “more dangerous crimes throughout communities.”

The news conference, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be live-streamed inside this story.

