Large convention coming to Shreveport-Bossier in 2022

By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau plans to announce a new convention coming to the area in 2022. A news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 8 will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center.

This news comes as many businesses are reopening to full capacity after the pandemic. Multiple large events and conventions are beginning to resume operations as well. It’s estimated that the tourism industry lost a total of one trillion dollars and the pandemic impacted over 100 million jobs in 2020. The effects are still being felt by the industry today.

Between March and December, roughly 72 meetings and 59 sporting events were canceled. These canceled events would have brought about a total of $21 million to the Shreveport-Bossier area. Thursday’s meeting is of vital importance to the full recovery of the tourism industry, according to officials with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

