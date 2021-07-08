KSLA Salutes: WPSO patrol Lt. Charles Clark

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Patrol Lt. Charles Clark has been with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for 11 years.

“When I got out of the military, I came back to Minden in 1992 after Desert Storm and joined the Minden Police Department first,” Clark said. “I felt like I needed to work with the police because it’s similar to the military.”

Clark has lived in Webster Parish most of his life. He was born in Minden and attended high school in Sibley. He says he joined the Army to see the world outside of Webster Parish.

“I joined in ‘86 right after high school and got out in ‘92 right after Desert Storm. Hated it when I was in, but loved it when I was out and even wanted to get back in it.”

His team was comprised of 12 men picked from the 4th Infantry Division and was attached to the Marines.

“We got there with them and we didn’t really fit in with the Marines,” Clark said. “They called us the ‘Dirty Dozen’ because they kept saying the whole 4th Infantry Division kicked us out and sent us to the Marines.”

He was stationed in Germany, Fort Carson in Colorado, and has his training in Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

He says he learned several valuable life lessons during his service.

“One of the most important things I learned was to rely on other people,” Clark said. “I know it’s hard for some people to rely on others. I also learned you have to be able to rely on yourself and your training. As well as self-responsibility.”

They are life lessons he applies to his job at the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office today.

“I apply them every day,” Clark said. “With the people I supervise, I try to teach them the same thing. I think it’s a necessity in law enforcement to rely on your fellow officers. We are out there doing a job that can be dangerous and you need to be able to trust your fellow officers when you need assistance.”

Clark says he also teaches the deputies he supervises to be confident in themselves and their abilities.

“I like getting out in the community and seeing the people,” Clark said. “Webster Parish is a great place. Great people, very friendly, very inviting. It’s a great place to work and great place to live.”

