Isolated showers and storms Thursday along with weakened Elsa

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more hit and miss wet weather across the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days. The potential timing though of the wet weather will vary over the next two days with an pop up shower possible this afternoon, and then wet weather being a possibility during the morning hours Friday. While your weekend isn’t looking like a complete washout an isolated shower is possible during the day Saturday with more widespread wet weather Sunday as our next weather maker moves through. Thanks to the rain along with a front, we are expecting a cooler start to next week. In terms of Elsa, the storms is a minimal tropical storm as it moves off to the northeast and should remain one until it loses its tropical characteristics near New England.

We are tracking our next weather maker that will arrive early Sunday afternoon and could bring some heavy rain to the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning most of you should not need an umbrella today as compared to Wednesday the pop up wet weather will be fairly isolated in nature with only a few people potentially needing an umbrella. High temperatures will be on the toastier side with highs likely stretching farther into the 90s thanks to the expected dry weather with ‘feels-like’ temperatures right around the 100 degree mark.

As we move ahead to Friday and your weekend you will need to constantly be on the lookout for wet weather as showers will be impacting the region. It could start early on Friday with showers and an isolated thunderstorm that could be moving through during morning commute and lasting into the early afternoon across the ArkLaTex. Saturday should be the driest as well as the hottest day of the weekend as showers will not be very widespread and that will allow temperatures to push up towards the mid-90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to the 105 degree mark. On Sunday we are watching our next weather maker in the form of a cold front that will likely bring more widespread showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours for the ArkLaTex along with highs in the low 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, thanks to the cold front along with some more potential wet weather we are tracking a cooler Monday on the way for the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the cold front temperatures may not make it out of the mid-80s along with rain in the morning. As we would move towards the middle of the week we would see the region still have to deal with classic afternoon shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday as highs moved back towards the 90s.

In the meantime, get ready for a hot and muggy Thursday across the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.