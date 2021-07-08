Yokem Connection
Isolated showers for now will increase this weekend

By Grant Roberts
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Rain will remain limited for a couple more days. Friday and Saturday should not have much rain, but a couple quick showers are certainly possible. By Sunday, rain chances pick back up.

Through the evening hours, we will have the rain come to an end with plenty of passing clouds. There should be some sunshine in a couple spots through. Hopefully there will be enough breaks in the clouds to create a beautiful sunset! So, overall, it will be pretty nice. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with a lot of humidity so it will not feel very comfortable.

Overnight, we should remain dry. However, a couple small showers south of I-20 are possible. They will be more likely after midnight, and first thing Friday morning. I have only a 10% chance of rain for the ArkLaTex, so many of you will not see any rain. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s Friday morning.

Friday will be a very similar day to Thursday. Look for more isolated showers and a couple storms. It will not rain all day, nor will it rain everywhere. I have the rain chance at only 30%. When it does rain at your locations, it will help to cool the temperature down some, but the humidity will be higher, making it feel almost worse than before the rain. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits
Over this weekend, there should be a little bit of rain here and there. There’s a better chance for showers on Sunday. Rain chances Saturday are at 20%, then up to 50% on Sunday. So, if you have any plans this weekend, you should not have to cancel them. If you want to play it safe, consider moving your outdoor plans to Saturday. Temperatures will be hot, however. Highs will be close to average for early July. That would put them right in the mid 90s. Plus the humidity will be high. With the combination of heat and humidity, feel-like temperatures will be near the 100 degree mark. Therefore, use caution while outdoors.

Through the first half of next week, I do expect a little more rain activity. It still will not be too much. Chances for a few showers are up to 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday. There might be a little relief to the heat, but it will still be considered hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, rather than the mid 90s. Every little bit helps!

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving up along the east coast bringing lots of rain. It will slowly weaken but should be gone by this weekend. Elsewhere in the tropics, we are not tracking any other potential developments within the next 5 days. There are also indications that it will stay this way for awhile! Possibly through the next couple weeks!

Have a great rest of the week and weekend!

