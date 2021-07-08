Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Highland self-guided art tours to begin again after cancelation in 2020

The Highland Open Studio Tour Sundays (HOSTS) will be from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday July 11.
The Highland Open Studio Tour Sundays (HOSTS) will be from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday July 11.(Highland Art)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Open Studio Tour Sundays (HOSTS) will begin showcasing working artists in the Highland neighborhood.

The self-guided tours will have four stops with three to four artists at each stop. Participants will be able to talk to artists as well as purchase some of their current works. One of the artists, Karen La Beau, expressed that this year’s tours are special considering that last year’s tours were canceled due to the pandemic.

La Beau hopes that the community comes out to support the artists and view their works. Artists for this year’s tours include:

  • Karen La Beau
  • Whitney Tates
  • Tori Lado
  • Connie Stephens
  • Darrel La Beau
  • Bertha Harris
  • Hillary Frazier
  • Linda Moss
  • Adam King

The HOSTS is a grassroots movement that was originally started in 2013 by Su Stella and Curt Harville. There will be multiple activities during the tours, as well as light snacks. The event is child friendly. For more information, visit the HOSTS website or Facebook page. You can also call or text 318-286-3846.

Learn a little more about Karen La Beau
Highlighting the black culture on canvas

Karen La Beau’s love of art started when she was a little girl and inspired by her grandfather.

Karen T. LaBeau, Professional Artist

