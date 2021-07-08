Haughton man arrested on murder charge after reportedly getting mad and shooting woman

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man from Haughton is accused of killing someone at his home and has now been arrested.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man, Brian Michael Clark, 25, was arrested late Wednesday night (July 7) for allegedly killing a woman in his house. Clark is charged with second-degree murder for reportedly shooting a woman multiple times.

Deputies were initially dispatched to the scene after Clark called 911 to say he had shot the woman. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Sheriff’s office officials say Clark told them he got mad at the woman and shot her. Her identity has not yet been released.

No bond has been set at this time.

