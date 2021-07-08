Yokem Connection
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

