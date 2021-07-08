Yokem Connection
Bossier City Council to appoint city attorney

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, July 8, some of the drama that unfolded inside Bossier City’s council chambers on Tuesday could get sorted out.

The council has called a special meeting for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. On the agenda is a vote to appoint Judge Charles Jacobs as the city attorney and to authorize the hiring of a city attorney.

Former Bossier City councilman named to interim District 1 position

The first Bossier City Council meeting of Mayor Tommy Chandler’s administration was a tense one.

Bossier City Council calls special meeting July 8 to consider new mayor's picks for city...

In what resembled a power struggle at Tuesday’s meeting, the council refused to even consider approving any of the new mayor’s appointments. The council is also set to vote on authorizing the hire of an assistant city attorney. There’s no word yet when, or if, the council will consider Mayor Tommy Chandler’s choice for CAO.

