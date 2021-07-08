Bossier City Council to appoint city attorney

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, July 8, some of the drama that unfolded inside Bossier City’s council chambers on Tuesday could get sorted out.

The council has called a special meeting for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. On the agenda is a vote to appoint Judge Charles Jacobs as the city attorney and to authorize the hiring of a city attorney.

Former Bossier City councilman named to interim District 1 position The first Bossier City Council meeting of Mayor Tommy Chandler’s administration was a tense one.

In what resembled a power struggle at Tuesday’s meeting, the council refused to even consider approving any of the new mayor’s appointments. The council is also set to vote on authorizing the hire of an assistant city attorney. There’s no word yet when, or if, the council will consider Mayor Tommy Chandler’s choice for CAO.

