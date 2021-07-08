Man in life-threatening condition after shooting on Virginia Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, July 7, at around 9:45 p.m.

The incident occurred on Virginia Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say a man was shot in the chin and leg. He is said to be in life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.