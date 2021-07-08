Man in life-threatening condition after shooting on Virginia Avenue
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, July 7, at around 9:45 p.m.
The incident occurred on Virginia Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Officials say a man was shot in the chin and leg. He is said to be in life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
