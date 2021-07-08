1 critical after drive-by shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Shreveport.

It happened around noon on Thursday, July 8 near the intersection of W 70th and Buncombe. The driver of the car was hit in the upper torso, police say. This person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect drove off in a blue vehicle. At least ten units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the scene.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.