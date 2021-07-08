Yokem Connection
1 critical after drive-by shooting in Shreveport

One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of...
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of W 70th and Buncombe in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, July 8, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Shreveport.

It happened around noon on Thursday, July 8 near the intersection of W 70th and Buncombe. The driver of the car was hit in the upper torso, police say. This person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect drove off in a blue vehicle. At least ten units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the scene.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

