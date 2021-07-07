Springhill Fire Department to end first responder emergency medical services on Aug. 1

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, June 15, the Springhill Fire Department came to the conclusion to end first responder emergency medical services as of Aug. 1.

In a Facebook post on Springhill Fire District 11, it says that the decision was not made lightly. The Board of Commissioners discussed the situation, but came to the conclusion that “must protect the fire department and its interests.”

SPRINGHILL FIRE DEPARTMENT MAKES DIFFICULT DECISION SFD held its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, June 15. On the... Posted by Springhill Fire District 11 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.