Shreveport man found guilty of 2019 murder

(Bill Oxford (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, a Shreveport man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a bench trial on Tuesday, July 6.

Ronald Berry Parker, 67, was found guilty as charged of killing Roderick Gaut, 39, on July 20, 2019 after a parking lot dispute.

Officials say Gaut had just returned to his mother-in-law’s residence after the funeral of a family member. Parker, who lived next door, complained about one of the family members parking in his driveway, confronting Gaut and becoming verbally abusive with him.

Gaut pushed Parker away, and Parker responded by pulling a .22 caliber revolver of his pocket and shot Gaut once in the chest. This was in front of Gaut’s wife and 17-year-old son.

Parker then went to his house and called 911 to admit to the shooting.

When Parker returns to Judge Chris Victory’s court July 12, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

