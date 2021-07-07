Shark Week swims into Shreveport on July 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s one of the most anticipated weeks of the year and it’s back: Shark Week 2021.

Shark Week splashes down at the Shreveport Aquarium on July 12 and lasts until July 18.

The aquarium is hosting daily shark-themed activities, from shark feedings to shark science and even a birthday party for one of the resident sharks, Zenon.

According to the Shreveport Aquarium’s website, on Monday through Sunday, the following events are taking place daily:

10 a.m. (9 a.m. on Sat): First 50 kids* get a Shark Party Pack (a bag of shark bait Sugarwalk Popcorn and a kids meal from Raising Canes)

11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Free Sharktastic airbrush tattoos

1 - 2 p.m. Shark activity station

2:30 p.m. Shark feedings

Shark Art! Bring in shark-themed art and receive a surprise shark prize

Complete our Shark Fin Fact Frenzy Trail and turn your answers in at the gift shop for a prize

Shark- Science! Study shark artifacts up close and learn what makes them the perfect predator

Ancient Oceans Fossil Dig- Hunt for your very own fossilized shark teeth at the Red River Treasure Mine

With all those teeth, sharks LOVE to say “Cheese!” Take your own sharky photos at our photo station

Zenon the Zebra Shark is turning a fearsome FOUR years old! Sign her birthday card Monday - Wednesday and join her party on Thursday!

Thursday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m: Zenon’s Birthday Party - Celebrate our favorite, clam-loving camera hog at a party just for her! She will get a special clam and shrimp birthday cake delivered to her in her tank by one of her diver friends. She will also have a birthday cake to share with her human pals (minus the shrimp!)

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LifeShare Blood Mobile will be in our parking lot. All donors will receive this cool Shark Week T-shirt while supplies last. Schedule your appointment here.

Sunday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: Shark Week Party on the Patio featuring KNOW IT ALL TRIVIA - Grab lunch from Ono’s food truck, a fun shark-themed cocktail at the bar, and compete for JAWsome prizes compliments of Know it All Trivia.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.