Shark Week swims into Shreveport on July 12
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s one of the most anticipated weeks of the year and it’s back: Shark Week 2021.
Shark Week splashes down at the Shreveport Aquarium on July 12 and lasts until July 18.
The aquarium is hosting daily shark-themed activities, from shark feedings to shark science and even a birthday party for one of the resident sharks, Zenon.
According to the Shreveport Aquarium’s website, on Monday through Sunday, the following events are taking place daily:
- 10 a.m. (9 a.m. on Sat): First 50 kids* get a Shark Party Pack (a bag of shark bait Sugarwalk Popcorn and a kids meal from Raising Canes)
- 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Free Sharktastic airbrush tattoos
- 1 - 2 p.m. Shark activity station
- 2:30 p.m. Shark feedings
- Shark Art! Bring in shark-themed art and receive a surprise shark prize
- Complete our Shark Fin Fact Frenzy Trail and turn your answers in at the gift shop for a prize
- Shark- Science! Study shark artifacts up close and learn what makes them the perfect predator
- Ancient Oceans Fossil Dig- Hunt for your very own fossilized shark teeth at the Red River Treasure Mine
- With all those teeth, sharks LOVE to say “Cheese!” Take your own sharky photos at our photo station
- Zenon the Zebra Shark is turning a fearsome FOUR years old! Sign her birthday card Monday - Wednesday and join her party on Thursday!
Thursday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m: Zenon’s Birthday Party - Celebrate our favorite, clam-loving camera hog at a party just for her! She will get a special clam and shrimp birthday cake delivered to her in her tank by one of her diver friends. She will also have a birthday cake to share with her human pals (minus the shrimp!)
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LifeShare Blood Mobile will be in our parking lot. All donors will receive this cool Shark Week T-shirt while supplies last. Schedule your appointment here.
Sunday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: Shark Week Party on the Patio featuring KNOW IT ALL TRIVIA - Grab lunch from Ono’s food truck, a fun shark-themed cocktail at the bar, and compete for JAWsome prizes compliments of Know it All Trivia.
