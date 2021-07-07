REPORT: FBI orders new look at autopsy, body camera video in Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The FBI has ordered a new look at the autopsy and other evidence, including body camera video from Louisiana State Police troopers of the arrest that led to the death of Ronald Greene in May 2019, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP).

The AP reports the re-examination by the FBI is part of a federal civil rights investigation into the deadly arrest of Greene.

The interest from the FBI comes nearly two months after the Louisiana State Police released body camera video from the Troopers involved in the arrest.

Federal prosecutors also met with Greene’s family last month and told them they hope to present their case to a grand jury by the end of the summer, according to the AP.

“They wanted to emphasize to the family that they’re serious this time,” the family’s attorney Lee Merritt said. “Their new enthusiasm is based on the public pressure that’s come from the release of the videos.”

Video from the troopers’ body cameras show them stunning, punching, and dragging Greene after a high-speed chase.

Louisiana State Police initially blamed Greene’s death on a crash following the high-speed chase.

The autopsy in May 2019 was conducted by the Arkansas State Crime Lab and listed his cause of death “cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury and restraint.”

However, the autopsy did not indicate whether the crash or excessive force caused his most severe injuries, according to the AP.

State Police did not respond to a request for comment to the story and the FBI declined comment.

The U.S. Department of Justice issued the following statement to the AP saying, “If the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action.”

