Mourners grieve Caddo student killed in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Mourners are grieving the death of a Caddo Parish student.

Louisiana State Police has confirmed for KSLA News 12 that 14-year-old Denaghe Green is one of the two teenagers who were killed in a crash in northeast Louisiana the night of July 5.

The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday on Louisiana Highway 17 north of the West Carroll Parish village of Kilbourne, which is about 57 miles northeast of Monroe, La.

Green had just finished eighth grade at Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School on Woolworth Road in Shreveport and was an incoming freshman at C.E. Byrd High School on Line Avenue in Shreveport for the 2021-22 academic year, Caddo School District spokeswoman Charnae McDonald told KSLA News 12.

A post made Wednesday, July 7 on Byrd High’s Facebook page indicates that Green already had made the Jackets’ freshman cheer squad and freshman volleyball team.

“C.E. Byrd is asking for prayers for the family and friends of Denaghe Green,” the post begins.

It goes on to say that “even before her first day of high school, Denaghe made her mark at The City (of Byrd).”

The Facebook posts asks for God to wrap His arms around Denaghe’s family and friends.

“The Jackets who had the pleasure of getting to know Denaghe loved her and will cherish those memories of their fellow Yellow Jacket.”

Master Trooper Michael Reichardt, of Louisiana State Police’s Monroe-based Troop F, identified 15-year-old Monroe resident Myalyn Williams as the other teenager who died in the two-vehicle collision Monday night.

Also killed was 35-year-old Kilbourne resident Rhona Nicole Sanders, who was driving the car in which the two teenagers and three other juveniles were riding, according to Louisiana State Police.

One of the injured children is in critical condition and another’s condition is stable, Reichardt said. One was taken to a hospital in Shreveport, La., and the other was flown to a medical facility in Jackson, Miss., he added.

The other injured child was treated and released the night of the accident.

Preliminary investigation shows that Sanders, who went by the name Nicole, was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa east on Chickasaw Loop Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at LA 17, authorities have said.

A southbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 34-year-old Paden Posey, of Oak Grove, collided with the Nissan, causing the car to roll over.

Sanders and her five passengers, all juveniles, were not wearing seat belts and were not ejected from the vehicle, Reichardt said.

Records show that the car was registered to Sanders’ sister.

And family members at the scene of the crash and at the hospital indicated to investigators that one of the two teens who died was the driver’s daughter and the other was the driver’s niece.

C.E. Byrd is asking for prayers for the family and friends of Denaghe Green. The incoming freshman was involved in an... Posted by CE Byrd High School on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.